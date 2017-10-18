Yaa Yaa releases another inspirational single ‘life’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017
Source: B Banks
2017-10-17
After releasing a number of amazing singles like’Kae’,’Dumb Drum’ and ‘Koryor’ over the years, Yaa Yaa has returned with another beautiful master piece and she calls it ‘life’.
According to Yaa Yaa,’life’ is a sincere song of encouragement,directed at people who are looking for uplifting.
The record features ‘FanteFante’, and it’s characterised by simple sing-along lyrics and catchy rhythm.
‘Life’ is just that song her fans have been waiting for.