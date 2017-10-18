U17 World Cup: Ghana to face Mali in quarter-final

Ghana will play the feared Mali side at the quarter-final of the U17 World Cup in Mali after defeating Niger on Wednesday.
Eric Ayiah and Richard Danso scored for Ghana as the African powerhouse defeated Niger 2-0 in their FIFA?U-17 World Cup Round of 16 encounter.
They will now take on Mali in the quarter-final in a rematch of their African Cup of Nations final.
Ghana will now face another African rival in the quarter-finals in Guwahati on Saturday.
Ayiah handed Ghana the lead in the first half after he converted a penalty.
He had another chance towards the end of the game, but his second penalty was brilliantly saved by the keeper.
However, Danso was able to double their lead thanks to a thunderous strike from outside the box.
Niger barely troubled Danlad in the Ghanaian goal.