U17 World Cup: Ghana to face Mali in quarter-final

Players of Ghana pose for a group picture at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017

Ghana will play the feared Mali side at the quarter-final of the U17 World Cup in Mali after defeating Niger on Wednesday.

Eric Ayiah and Richard Danso scored for Ghana as the African powerhouse defeated Niger 2-0 in their FIFA?U-17 World Cup Round of 16 encounter.

They will now take on Mali in the quarter-final in a rematch of their African Cup of Nations final.

Ghana will now face another African rival in the quarter-finals in Guwahati on Saturday.

Ayiah handed Ghana the lead in the first half after he converted a penalty.

He had another chance towards the end of the game, but his second penalty was brilliantly saved by the keeper.

However, Danso was able to double their lead thanks to a thunderous strike from outside the box.

Niger barely troubled Danlad in the Ghanaian goal.

