Thomas Partey talks up Atletico’s chances in Champions League

Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid will face Azerbaijan side Qarabag <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508317214_277_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey is of the view that Azerbaijan side Qarabag will pose a different challenge to his team and they will have to adapt to them.

The Ghanaian is one of the players expected to start in Baku today after only playing in the last 20 minutes of the 1-1 game against Barcelona over the weekend.

On the flight to Azerbaijan in what Atletico Madrid call on-flight diaries the Ghanian identified the key weapon to fire his team to victory.

The Spanish side need a victory after drawing their first game against AS Roma and losing the second against Chelsea at home.

قالب وردپرس

Comments