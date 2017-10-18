Starlets coach commends national supporters for victory over Niger

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Head coach for the National Under-17 team, the Black Starlets Paa Kwesi Fabin, has attributed the performance of the team over Niger in the second round of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-17 World Cup, to the presence of the National supporters at the stands during the match.

He described their presence in the stands as a “morale booster”. The coach made this known at a press conference, after his team secured an important victory over the Menas of Niger, to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

“When you are into a match of this nature and you see such a support from your country in the stands, it gives you some confidence and morale to succeed.

“We were very happy. Their presence really helped the boys a lot and we appreciate their efforts. We wish to have same support for the next match.” Coach Fabin noted.

Coach Fabin also congratulated his players for a good job done, but noted that his team is still a “work-in-progress”.

“We have the situation under control. We would get the best out of the boys in our next game.” He stated.

Ghana by this victory has booked a placed in the quarter-finals with West African neighbors, Mali on Saturday 21st October.