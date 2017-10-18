Shatta Wale ‘fights’ fan at his birthday party

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah, threatened to beat a fan whom he claimed was misbehaving at his birthday party Tuesday night.

Shatta Wale received massive social media wishes including a heartfelt pidgin tweet from President Nana Akufo-Addo asking Shatta to visit him at the Flagstaff House.

Things took a different turn at his birthday party with family and friends when Shatta threatened to beat up a fan who was said to be harassing people at the event.

In Shatta’s words “I don’t like foolish thing ooo… Take am go back… who self bring am come the house… don’t bring that kind your foolish thing for here I go beat you the Nima life go commot for your inside…e be my birthday, if I invite you come here, be happy say I invite you…”

“That stupid life you dey do for Nima that be why the boys dey fool for there. E be my birthday, come dey here, you dey come da push, you go beat somebody… ” he fumed.

Shatta also ordered that they sent the gentleman out of the venue before he disrupted the party.

The party was graced by some celebrities and politicians including the Member of Parliament for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo and Sista Afia.

