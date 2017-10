Dance-hall artist Shatta Wale switches it up and drops a hip hop mixtape on his birthday



Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has switched up the game with something crazy. To celebrate his birthday, Shatta Wale dropped a mixtape titled “Cloud 9”.

If it’s not immediately obvious from the tweet above, what makes this mixtape so exciting is the fact that it’s in the hip hop genre.

It’s a brave move to make, but Shatta executed this genre switch perfectly. Many of his fans have already fallen in love with the new sound:

قالب وردپرس

Comments