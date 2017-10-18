Prince David Osei grabs endorsement deal in hollywood

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-10-18

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei

Award winning actor, Prince David Osei, has been named brand ambassador for the 2017 edition of Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) in the USA.

This is the actor’s second major deal in the USA after taking part in the Washington DC Fashion Week a couple of weeks ago.

The HAP Awards which honours recipients who globally promote the cultures of Africa and Hollywood also celebrates outstanding achievements by African and Hollywood celebrities, musicians, comedians, sports personalities, community leaders and dignitaries.

The award also provides a platform for talented Africans to connect with the Hollywood entertainment industry.

This year’s edition will take place at the Alex Theater in Glendale California on November 18, 2017. It will begin with a VIP red carpet experience and a cocktail reception from 4:00 to 6:30pm, and then followed by the actual awards ceremony taking at 7:00pm.

Among its honorees will be His Imperial Majesty The Ooni of Ife, Alayeluwa Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II (Hollywood and African Prestigious Leadership Award), His Royal Majesty King Mswati III of Swaziland and head of the Swazi Royal Family, His Royal Highness King (Dr) Noble Odaifio Welentsi III of Ghana, Chief Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku III, Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of Akuapem Traditional Area of Ghana, Eddie Murphy’s cast of ‘Coming To America’, former WBA heavyweight champion Honorable Gerrie Coetzee, Taye Diggs, John Tallichet, Vitalis Ndubuisis, Lionel C. Martin, Collins Archie Pearce, Dr Olusola Oyemade MD, MPF, FAAP, among others.

Ahead of the award ceremony, Prince David was announced an ambassador, who will be using his image various platforms to project the award.