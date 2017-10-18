‘Part- time’ musicians don’t become successful – Gasmilla

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Hiplife star, Gasmila, has asserted that artistes who do full time music tend to be more useful than part-time musicians.

Speaking to Candy Man on the popular Akwaaba Show on Atinka FM Friday, the ‘Telemo’ hitmaker said he has become quite successful because he is into full time music.

He therefore advised up-and-coming artistes to devote all their time to music if they really want to reach the top.

Gasmila, known in real life as Odartei Milla Lamptey maintained that, he is the originator of Azonto music.



The ‘international fisherman’ and Aboodatoi hit maker also said he is the most versatile musician in Ghana now.

Gasmilla, who has other hits like ‘Telemo’ and ‘Bentua’ is out with a new hit ‘Joo’, which means dance in Ga.