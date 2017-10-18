NPP’s Abronye DC wanted by EOCO

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has extended an invitation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as ‘Abronye DC’ to assist in investigations into matters of national interest.

The blunt youngt politician has in recent times made series of allegations against some persons in public office threatening to expose them.

He recently alleged that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MP) on the Transport Committee of Parliament were bribed to approve the controversial LI 2180, which mandated vehicle owners to pay a mandatory levy for towing of broken down vehicles.

EOCO, in a letter signed by DED, INTEL, W.K Amewu, for the Executive Director and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com said the Office believes Abronye has lots of information of national interest, for which reason he needs to avail himself to help in investigations.