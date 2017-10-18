Nigerians celebrate Fela Kuti | Entertainment 2017-10-18

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Nigerian music maverick and pioneer Fela Kuti.

Hundreds of Nigerians took part in the annual “Felabration” – a series of events to commemorate Kuti’s death.

He was one of Africa’s most celebrated musicians; loved by millions for his authenticity and charisma.

In the past few years, there has been a resurgence of interest in his music in popular culture, with plays about his life on New York’s Broadway and in London’s West End.

Today, he is being recognised at home.

Kuti was very vocal on the issue of governance in Africa and this is something a lot of fans admired about him.

Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, Kuti’s first child, told me her father has a message for African people.

“It’s important that we hear that message and we live by that message. And that message was pan-Africanism. If Africa is united, the sky is the limit.”

For many here in Nigeria, the problems Kuti sang about are daily realities and his music remains the only symbol of hope.

Kuti’s son Femi performed at Felebration in Lagos