New Edubiase boss backs Dr. Ndoum

Abdul Salam Yakubu, President of New Edubiase FC and Black Starlets Management Committee member, has backed facebook comments made by Politician Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum, which suggests that, there is massive corruption in Ghana football.

According Salam Yakubu, also known as “Sabato” “We need people like Paa Kwesi Nduom in our football. He can make our football attractive. It is very painful these things are happening to him. “And he’s not the only one complaining, most of the clubs chairmen are also complaining. We have to come together to find a remedy to what is happening to our football [League]. As for me am not interested in the premier league any more. I am content with Division One.

“These things are destroying our football. A Premier league team can take opponent’s team sheet and expose players to dangerous Juju, before matches just for three points(3pts). Paying bribes to Referees and a whole lot and it doesn’t make sense.” He lamented

H disclosed that, “there are also intermediaries who negotiate matches for other teams for money. “If we can give Paa Kwesi 5 years in our football, he will develop it and I support him”

“We have to give our referees sponsorships and pay them well to stop them collecting bribes”

