NDC must apologize over ‘comfortable lead’ claims – NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: Kojo Mensah

2017-10-18

Dominic Kwesi Eduah, a member of the communications team as well as the Deputy Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has entreated the leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians over their comfortable lead claims in the last elections.

According to Dominic Kwesi Eduah popularly known as the ‘Field Marshal’, the party’s claims that it was in a comfortable lead when it had no collated data on the last elections was a ploy to plunge the country into chaos.

“We are learning today per the Kwesi Botchwey committee report that the then governing NDC did not have a collated results so, on what basis was the party telling Ghanaians for that matter party supporters that the party was in a comfortable lead? The NDC must apologize if indeed it is true they did not set up a collation centre for the 2016 highly competitive elections,” he said.

Mr. Eduah, the versatile party chieftain who left his juicy job on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in the oil basin for party activities demanded this apology on radio when he appeared on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.

He added that the NDC claim of being in a “comfortable lead” was a gimmick to psyche the minds of supporters of the party not accept defeat in the last elections.

According to him, this was one of the political deceits on the part of the John Dramani Mahama led administration.

He said this should not be let go, as it has been contained in the committee’s report adding that the likes of Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General Secretary of the party and the Director of Elections Samuel Ofosu –Ampofo in the heat of the elections made allusions that they were in a comfortable lead when they knew they had no results.

He further questioned what the former Director of Communications at the presidency under the late Prof. Evans Atta-Mills was thinking when he dared his boss Sammy Awuku to come out on the streets and celebrate over the NPP’s win in the 2016 elections.

He noted the NPP youth in the heat of the elections held a press conference because its collated results indicated that it was winning whereas the then governing NDC had no results.

He maintained that if the NPP was not moderate in its claims the inordinate actions of the NDC would have plunged the country into chaos.

He called on the party to avoid the politics of deceit and endeavour to tell Ghanaians the truth at all times.