Nana Addo excites Shatta Wale with birthday wish in pidgin

Self-proclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and got many well-wishing messages.

One of the messages came from the someone, many would not have expected, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President took to Twitter to wish Shatta Wale a happy birthday and interestingly his message was in pidgin English.

“Happy birthday @shattawalegh! You for come visit me for Flagstaff House o!”, he tweeted.

Their tweets have since gone viral with many Ghanaians talking about them on social media.

The tweet was in response to an earlier tweet from Shatta Wale on Friday.

Your excellency tuesday is my birthday ..what are you giving me [email protected] ???????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 13, 2017

Shatta Wale after the President’s replied with excitement saying he would pay him a visit.

“ah! but @NAkufoAddo U be guy oo!! Pig in reply Paa…I feel you ruff…lol”, he added.