Nana Addo excites Shatta Wale with birthday wish in pidgin

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017
Source: yen.com.gh
2017-10-18
Self-proclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and got many well-wishing messages.
One of the messages came from the someone, many would not have expected, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The President took to Twitter to wish Shatta Wale a happy birthday and interestingly his message was in pidgin English.
“Happy birthday @shattawalegh! You for come visit me for Flagstaff House o!”, he tweeted.
Their tweets have since gone viral with many Ghanaians talking about them on social media.
Happy birthday @shattawalegh! You for come visit me for Flagstaff House o!
— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 17, 2017
The tweet was in response to an earlier tweet from Shatta Wale on Friday.
Your excellency tuesday is my birthday ..what are you giving me [email protected] ????????????
— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 13, 2017
Shatta Wale after the President’s replied with excitement saying he would pay him a visit.
“ah! but @NAkufoAddo U be guy oo!! Pig in reply Paa…I feel you ruff…lol”, he added.
