My fan base changed the face of Ghana’s entertainment – Sarkodie

2017-10-18

Rapper Sarkodie believes that his huge fan base has changed the face of Ghana’s entertainment scene.

According to him, he owes his success in the music industry to his fan base, called SarkNation.

The fan base of artistes, over the years, has played instrumental roles in championing the artistes’ image and songs. They also help in making musicians or entertainment personalities relevant.

Sarkodie, overwhelmed by the support he has received over the years, eulogized his SarkNation fan base, after receiving a nomination in this year’s Music of Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

In a series of tweets, Sarkodie said: “SarkNation Changed the Face of entertainment in GH #Fact”.

“Pray for a Nation like SarkNation ,” said and added that, “Everyone knows that I’m still here cos I got the Best following SarkNation”.

“My SarkNation work more than I do ,” the award-winning rapper concluded.

Sarkodie will face stiff competition from African artistes, Davido, Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and Wizkid for the ‘Best African Act’ category.

The awards ceremony will take place at Leeds First Direct Arena on November 29.