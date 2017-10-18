Mpuasuman United’s 13-goal striker Christian Amankwaa pushing for Asante Kotoko move

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-18

Christian Amankwaa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508288421_999_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mpuasuman United striker Christian Amankwaa is pitching to play for Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

Amankwaa scored 13 goals in the just ended Division One League.

He sees himself fit and credible to play for the Porcupine Warriors.

”Kumasi Asante Kotoko is a big club, not only me, but I feel many other players will relish the chance of playing there. Also Pollack is a good manager, look at what he turned Berekum Chelsea’s Stephen Sarfo into,” Amankwaa told Spice FM

”Form should be the key word, I scored 13 goals and won four MOTM Awards and I believe every manager will look at loop holes and try to fill them.

”I’m very potent upfront and though there are not enough footages from the Division One League to prove that, eye witness and scouts who watched my games can testify.

”There are other teams who are after me, but my manager is in charge.”