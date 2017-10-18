Miss Navrongo 2016 fights streetism

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Winner of the 2016 edition of Miss Navrongo, Doreen Abagali has started a campaign to help reduce streetism and to get children on the streets in Navrongo into school.

The project which has been her dream since childhood kicked off yesterday at the Abatey JHS in Navrongo where she had a talk with students to remind them of the need to stay in school.

In an interview with a1radioonline.com, she indicated that she intends to pursue the course to a very higher level and is determined to ensure that the streets of Navrongo is rid of children.

In doing this, Doreen indicated that she will hit the streets to discuss with the children on the streets their problems in order to have a fair understanding of their problems before she will be able to profess a solution to help in the fight.

She, however, indicated that apart from the streets she will on weekly basis visit the various schools to educate the children in the various basic schools on the need to stay in school.

She, however, called for the support of stakeholders to help in the reduction of street children in Navrongo and its environs.

Miss Navrongo is powered by Navrongo-based FEHNA Entertainment