Mike Ocquaye Jr commends Black Starlets

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-18

Black Starlets beat Niger 2-0

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India Hon. Mike Ocquaye Jr has entreated the Black Starlets to overcome their fears and beat Mali at the quarter-final stage of the U-17 FIFA World Cup currently ongoing in India.

The Black Starlets defeated the young Menas of Niger 2-0 in the round of 16 of the ongoing juvenile tournament, and they will meet another West African country Mali in the quarter final stage on Saturday October 21 in Guwahati.

Mali have had the upper hand over their Ghanaian counterparts in recent times after beating them in the final of the Africa Youth Championship in Gabon earlier this year and during their preparatory match for the ongoing tournament.

Speaking to the team ahead of the clash, Hon. Mike Ocquaye urged them to overcome their recent defeats against their counterparts.

“This time we are going to make sure that we beat Mali. African champions or no African champions no shaking, we are not afraid of them. You are ambassadors of Ghana and you are flying the flag of Ghana very high.

“You are making every young Ghanaian want to be in your shoes, so use this great opportunity to do something great for the country.”

“If you win the next match, to God be the glory and even if you lose we want you to know that we still love you. We just want to see that you did your best and your best was enough so whatever happens tomorrow, you are going to travel to a very far place, it’s almost at the border of the town and it’s on a hill and it’s a little bit colder but Ghana is colder than Mali so at least you have an advantage, you shouldn’t worry about that because their in the desert, so follow what your coach is telling you,” he added.

Hon. Ocquaye deduced, “You know the things we discussed which cannot discuss with the media where you have to the football in that area only and then to God be the glory make Ghana proud, make your president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo proud and make sure that you will do everything you can to win the match so you can go towards winning the cup.”