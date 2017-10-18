Koku Anyidoho lied; I will run again – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as false, claims by his deputy Koku Anyidoho that he won’t run for the position again.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, he has not appointed anyone as his personnel secretary to pontificate his decision.

“Everyone should have known the claim by Koku Anyidoho is not true. I’m not a king maker to decide who succeeds me even if I decide not to contest” he fumed.

The deputy General Secretary in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM had alleged that Mr. Asiedu Nketia will not be running for the position ahead of the NDC’s congress.

Rather, Koku Anyidoho revealed his boss has blessed him for the position because he is the right person of the job.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Asiedu Nketia expressed shock at the comments by his decision.

“I was shocked when I saw the story online. I thought it was fake but Koku is not my personnel secretary so he cannot make decisions for me” he stressed.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called urged Koku not to use him as smokescreen if he intends to contest him in the race.

Asiedu Nketia called on NDC members to treat such comments with the contempt it deserves and forge ahead in unity.

“Even if I won’t run again, I don’t have the power to appoint someone to be General Secretary” he stressed.