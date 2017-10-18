It will be a big shame if I don’t perform at RTP awards – Patapaa

Music of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa Amisty has debunked reports indicating that he rejected an amount of GHC1,000 from organizers of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards because it was too small.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Nana Adwoa Annan of Atinka TV, the ‘One Corner hitmaker emphasised that, “Ah…how can I reject a show that the president will grace? I’m a Ghanaian and what is GHC1,000…I don’t think about the money; I’m thinking about the gravity of the show…if Bawumia is coming to grace the show why wouldn’t I perform so that he will also dance ‘one corner.”

He added, “l’m coming to perform because of Dr.Bawumia,Nana Addo and John Mahama for the whole world to see…so tell everybody that am coming to perform at the RTP awards on 28th November,2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre and it would be a big shame if I don’t perform at such a big event.”

He concluded that, though he has not been contacted by the organizers of the award scheme, it’s about Ghana, and he will even perform for free.