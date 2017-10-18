I won’t die a blind person – Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr

Music of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Veteran highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah Senior is hopeful that his sight will be restored before he passes away.

The talented pianist revealed that his sudden lost of his sight began when he travelled to Holland to acquire equipment for his studio.

The ‘Awere kyekyere’ hitmaker added that he lost both eyes as a result of glaucoma but he isn’t worried about his current situation.

Akwaboah Senior who was a guest on ‘After Hours’ show with Mikki Osei Berko said he believes he will not die a blind person.

“My eye problem started when I travelled to Holland to buy equipment for my studio. It started from my left eye when I was still in Holland so I decided to stop everything I was doing there to rush to Ghana.

“When I came to Ghana, I was working with the only eye left when one day the right eye was also affected and that is how come I’m blind. I don’t accept that I will die with this blindness… I confidently know there will be change because the Lord heals.

“The fact that I’m blind doesn’t mean I have no brain. In the studio, I’m being assisted but my concern is how some top officials and institutions neglect us because of our situations. Most of my colleague veterans have died in sorrow but for me I’ll not die in sorrow,” Akwaboah Senior added. Kwadwo Akwaboah had six albums to his credit and presently out with another new single titled ‘last stop’. He worked with Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Highlife musician Ampadu and many others.

Kwadwo Akwaboah, a talented pianist and singer belongs to a family of great talents. His father, Kwabena Akwaboah was a revered highlife musician, teacher and mentor to many of Ghana’s great musicians.