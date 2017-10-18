Hot Audio: ‘I’m happy COP Bright Oduro has been ‘sacked’

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong says he does not regret making damning allegations against former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Bright Oduro.

Though he said he is not responsible for his ‘dismissal’, he is happy because COP Oduro was championing land guard activities in the country.

Mr. Bright Oduro has broken his silence on the directive for him to proceed on leave prior to retirement on January 3, 2018, and says he has unfairly been pushed out of the Police Service.

Mr Bright Oduro was appointed as CID boss in January 2017 at the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) and was recently promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP).

He was surprisingly asked to proceed on leave last Friday, October 13, 2017, a few hours after the maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong had reiterated a series of allegations on radio, accusing him of protecting and shielding criminals and land guards at Miotso in Greater Accra.

When the proceed on leave order went public at the weekend, the police administration explained Mr Oduro was proceeding on leave prior to retirement on January 3, 2018.

He, therefore, suggested the Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah masterminded his untimely removal by sidelining with Kennedy Agyapong’s radio allegations without giving him a hearing.

He officially handed over on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

But the outspoken MP speaking in a telephone interview on Adom TV’s morning show “Badwam” Wednesday insisted that, COP Bright Oduro’s proceed on leave order cam too late.

“I will keep on saying that COD Oduro was fueling activities of landguards and so accusing me and Kan Dapaah of being behind his sack is baseless. He has only been ordered to proceed on leave and not sack and so he should stop making those false accusations against us” he said.

Mr Agyapong who for the past six months has repeated similar allegations on several media platforms and questioned why COP Oduro was still at post when there were evidence to support their claims.

“I am ready to go all out and produce evidence to support my claim and same applies to Mr Kan Dapaah” he stressed.

