Ghana’s coach Samuel Fabin ready to meet fans, huge expectations ahead of Niger clash

2017-10-18

Samuel Kwasi Fabin, coach of Ghana during the 2017 Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations Finals

Black Starlets coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin says he’s looking at the prospect of beating Niger in the round of 16 of the ongoing U-17 World Cup to meet the expectations of Ghanaian fans.

Many have criticized the performance of the coach Fabin’s outfit in the ongoing U-17 World Cup despite finishing atop of Group A with six points, a group which consisted of host country India, Colombia and USA.

The two-time world champions will engage fellow West African country Niger in the round of 16 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

And coach Fabin has anticipated that they will dispatch Niger in a scintillating fashion to meet the huge expectations placed on them by Ghanaian supporters back home.

“We have to meet the expectations of our fans back home. One funny thing about our country is that any tournament we enter the fans expect us to win regardless of the kind of opposition we meet, they think we are the best team and that any team we meet we have to beat them,” says Fabin.

“It’s a very huge expectation but we’re managing it and trying to do our best here.”

The much anticipated clash will come off at the 11:30 GMT.