Former Ghana youth midfielder Anthony Obodai predicts semifinal finish for Black Starlets

Former Ghana international Anthony Obodai has predicted that Ghana’s adventure in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup will end at the semifinal stage.

The Black Starlets are gearing up to square off against fellow West African country Niger in the round of 16 stage at the FIFA U-17 World Cup currently ongoing in India.

The form of the team have under huge scrutiny despite progressing to the round of 16 stage after losing one game and winning the other two to finish atop of Group A with six points.

“I doubt the Ghana team because if you look at the performance of the other teams left in the tournament and the number of goals they are scoring, you’ll be will scared. Look at the US yesterday, they dispatched Paraguay by five goals, which nobody saw it coming but we are not scoring enough but someone will say we beat India 4-0, however, the Indians were afraid of us even before the start of the match,” the 35-year-old former Liberty Professionals told Happy FM’s Samuel Addo.

“They [India] were expecting us to smash them 6-0 but they got four and were happy, but tomorrow’s game will tell us where we’ll reach in this competition. Having said that, I don’t expect them to exit the tournament in the next game or two but i’m tipping them to end their adventure somewhere at the semifinal stage.”

Obodai played at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Zealand and the 2001 FIFA World Youth Championship. He also earned four caps for Ghana between 2003 and 2005.

He currently doubles as a player cum coach for Indian lower-tier side Real Kashmir FC.