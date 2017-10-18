Derrick Luckassen snubs Holland to play for Ghana

Derrick Luckassen plays for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven as a defender <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508329825_376_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has finally opted to play for Ghana .

The PSV Eindhoven defender who is capable of playing in any of the four positions in defence tells sportsworldGhana.com in an exclusive interview he’s ready to accept a call-up to the Black Stars anytime Coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team invites him.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, the 22-year-old remains eligible to represent either nation at senior level despite featuring for the Dutch youth national teams.

”My father and mother both come from Ghana so why not if the opportunity comes I’m ready to it honor and do my best for the country” he said.

The former AZ Alkmaar right back added ”Ghana has got great history in world football therefore playing for my motherland in future would be a great felling and I am looking forward to that.

”Though I was born and raised here in Amsterdam, I won’t hesitate to play for the Black Stars despite represent Holland at the U17 and U20 levels”.

Luckassen, 22 joined the Dutch giants from AZ Alkmaar in July 2017.

