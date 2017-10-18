Davido requested for remix to Kidi’s Odo – Lynx Entertainment CEO

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

2017-10-18

Lynx Entertainment promising artiste, KiDi, has featured arguably Africa’s hottest act at the moment, Davido, on the remix of his hit single- Odo.

CEO of Lynx Entertainment to which KiDi is signed on to, Richie Mensah disclosed that Davido’s HKN Music personally called his protégé to propose a remix of the hit song while speaking with Ricky Rick on Empire 102.7FM’s Entertainment Drive.

“We have to be honest, artist like Davido is big all over Africa, so when an artist like Davido approaches and says he wants to be on a remix, it’ll be overly-confident or should I say stupid on our part to say we wouldn’t want to collaborate with somebody like that”

Richie went further to disclose how Davido recounted how he fell in love with Odo the first minute he heard it. Mayorkun, an artiste on his label heard the song for the first time on a tour of Ghana and recommended it to the ‘If’ hitmaker.

Both were awed by KiDi’s use of the ’30 billion’ in his song, which was originally made popular by Davido on his globally acclaimed single, If.

The rest, we know was the production of a master-class remix.