Daily Guide attack making Asantehene look bad – Sefa Kayi

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-10-18

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508362218_427_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Celebrated Broadcast Journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi has slammed some lawless youth in Kumasi who locked the offices of Daily Guide Newspaper Wednesday morning, over stories ran by the paper concerning the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

According to him, the youth by their reprehensible conduct are giving the King bad publicity.

Angry members of the Kumasi Youth Association embarked on the action following stories done by the newspaper on the Asantehene which the youth consider distasteful.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has been in the news recently over an alleged case of money laundering in the UK which was widely published in the local media. But management of Ghana International Bank has since cleared the Asantehene of any suggestions of alleged money laundering held against him.

The group argues that the recent publication by the private newspaper had defamed the Asantehene, hence their action.

The group is demanding an apology from the Newspaper to Otumfuo else they will permanently shut down the office.

However, Kwame Sefa Kayi, argues the conduct of the youth will be counterproductive as issues about the Asantehene may dominate the headlines in media both local and international for the wrong reason.

“If you do this sadly you make Otumfuo look bad. So imagine this story about him in London, the next headline in the media will go like…some people in his name have gone to lock up a media house and this matter may go on in the media for some days. This is somebody who has a high level of tolerance, now you’re going to let him look bad but you think you’re defending and protecting him.”