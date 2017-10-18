Champions League Group stages: Wrap of round 3

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: kickoff.com

2017-10-18

Manchester United clinched a 1-0 away win over Benfica <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508364021_813_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dino Ndlovu’s Qaraba? claimed a shock point against Atlético despite his sending off, while there were wins for Barcelona, Bayern, PSG and Manchester United in Wednesday’s Champions League action.

Qaraba? 0-0 Atlético Madrid

Qaraba? shocked Atlético Madrid, holding the Spanish giants to a 0-0 stalemate.

Dino Ndlovu was sent off in the 75th minute, but the Azerbaijanis still held on to claim their first point in Group C.

Anderlecht 0-4 PSG

PSG cruised to a 4-0 win over Anderlecht, maintaining their perfect Group B record.

Kylian Mbappé scored in the third minute for PSG before Edinson Cavani netted their second on the stroke of half-time. Neymar netted their third in the 66th minute before Ángel Di María sealed the rout.

Barcelona 3-1 Olympiakos

10-man Barcelona claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Olympiakos to claim their third Group D win.

The Blaugrana opened the scoring through a Dimitris Nikolaou own goal, but then saw Gerard Piqué receive a second yellow for a deliberate handball just before half-time.

However, the Catalans continued to dominate after the break as goals from Lionel Messi and Lucas Digne gave them some breathing space.

Although Nikolaou pulled one back late on, the win had long been a certainty for Barcelona.

Bayern Munich 3-0 Celtic

Bayern Munich claimed a resounding 3-0 win over Celtic to keep the pressure on PSG in Group B.

Thomas Müller opened the scoring for Bayern before Joshua Kimmich doubled their lead. Mats Hummels then scored in the 51st minute to all but seal the game.

Benfica 0-1 Manchester United

Manchester United clinched a 1-0 away win over Benfica.

The teams went into half-time deadlocked at 0-0. However, Marcus Rashford scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute.

To make matters worse for the Portuguese, Luisão was sent off late on.

Chelsea 3-3 Roma

Chelsea and Roma played to a draw in a six-goal thriller as the Blues dropped their first Champions League points.

David Luiz opened the scoring for Chelsea early on before Eden Hazard netted in the 37th minute. However, Aleksandar Kolarov pulled one back for Roma three minutes later.

In the 64th minute, Edin Džeko equalised. The former Manchester City striker then put Roma in front six minutes later, but Hazard levelled the scores again in the 75th minute.

Juventus 2-1 Sporting CP

Juventus came back from behind to see off Sporting CP and claim a crucial win.

Sporting took the lead through an Alex Sandro own goal, but it was short-lived as Miralem Pjani? equalised. Mario Mandžuki? then scored the winner for the Italians.

Other results:

CSKA 0-2 Basel