Butterfly Drama Series premieres in Sunyani

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: Nii Ayi Mensah Lartey

2017-10-18

Butterfly, a television drama series produced by Jilova Studios is set to kick-start its premiering roadshow in Sunyani on November 25, 2017 at the Eusbett Hotel cinema.

Written and produced by Nana Ama Obeng-Mensah, Butterfly series is one that depicts the various stages that exists in life and the need to follow through all these faces of life.

The all-new series stars some veteran actors like Fred Amugi and Gavivina Tamakloe together with some well-known actors like Paul Wilson, Don Kingsley K. Yamoah, Anthony Woode and Chi-Chi Neblett. Butterfly also features some promising movie talents like Theresa Dowuona, Adepeju Igbokwe, Caleb Yeboah, Rock Anane Frimpong amongst others.

The action packed series is filled with suspense, gluing its viewers to their seats as they wait in anticipation for what will happen next. Unpredictability is what sets ‘Butterfly’ apart from most locally produced drama series.

The series will premiere 11 out of its 28 episodes at Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani. The premier which is set to take place on November 25 will premiere episode 1-6. This will be followed by a subsequent showing on November 26, which will show episode 7-11.

Butterfly will also premier in Techiman, Ho, Koforidua, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Kumasi and crowned with a grand premier in Accra in February 2018.

Synopsus

Butterfly is a story of a 10 year old girl named Celine Barnes. She lived with her parents until one day her mother gets killed. She happens to get to the scene and sees her father holding a gun over her mother’s dead body. She runs into the forest and gets lost.

In an attempt to run to safety she gets knocked down by Bishop Raymond Thompson. Bishop adopts Celine as his daughter. She tells Bishop she is an orphan by name Stacy. Her father later encounters another murder case involving the death of Bishop’s wife. Daniel Barnes then travels out of the country.

Many years later, Stacy (Celine) grows into a staunch Christian who wants to live right and lead an upright life even in the face of adversity. But how does she live this upright life while surrounded by evil doers? How will she cope with Bishop knowing that her father killed Bishops’ wife.