Black Starlets to improve goalscoring form

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-18

Black Starlets coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin is keen to improve his outfit’s goal scoring form in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup following their 2-0 victory over Niger in the round of 16 stage on Wednesday.

Ghana progressed to the quarter final stage of the biennial competition when they defeated fellow West African country Niger in the round of 16.

Goals from captain Eric Ayiah and Richard Danso sent the two-time world champions through to the next phase of the tournament, where they will square off against neighbours Mali on Saturday October 21.

Despite finishing the game with two goals, the Black Starlets had so many chances to off the game, including a penalty but fluffed their lines to the chagrin of their supporters.

However, coach Fabin conceded that goal scoring has been his side’s most difficult challenge but they will keep working on it at training before their next match.

“Definitely it is a concern and we are working on it,” Fabin told reporters.

“It’s a work in progress and definitely when it’s an U-17 team, you know that definitely they will keep making such mistakes and I will keep correcting them until we get what we want.”

“I’m satisfied with the two goals we scored and in fact it has taken us to the next stage.”

Asked if he harbours any ambition of winning the cup after their victory over the young Menas of Niger, Fabin answered, “Definitely we are here and I believe every team that has qualified hold the mentality to win the trophy so we are thinking alike.”