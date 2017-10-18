Be committed to attaining SDGs – SADA CEO admonishes youth

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

2017-10-17

CEO of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority, Charles Abugri <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508288427_372_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Chief Executive Officer of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) Charles Abugri, has charged the youth to be committed to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to him, attaining the 17 goals is possible not merely by popular saying rather a conscious efforts to believe, fight for it and make it a reality.

Speaking at the media launch of the African Youth SDGs Summit to be staged from 1st and 2nd of November this year, he remarked that youth involvement calls for outcomes of economic, social development and environmental sustainability.

“This is when jobs are created, we grow the economy, ensuring the transformation in our agricultural sector to provide adequate food so that people are not hungry and malnourished”, he said.

Charles Abugri also mentioned that “economic development has to be equitable and brought about in an environmentally friendly manner”.

The Summit is being organized by Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG), a youth empowerment organization and its affiliate, 2030 Youth Alliance is a maiden event under the theme: Youth as Drivers of Sustainable Development.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of YAG, Emmanuel Ametepey, said the SDGs are universal call to end poverty, protect planet and ensure that all persons enjoy peace and prosperity.

Besides, African countries have committed to implementing the African Union Agenda 2063. And on this backdrop, he explained that the summit provides an opportunity to promote sustainable development, inclusive governance and increases youth participation in politics, social and economic development.

The Summit is expected to identify and showcase youth led-sustainable development initiatives, create community practice where youth can share, discuss and exchange ideas on their own initiatives, propose policy amongst others.