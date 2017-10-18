Audio: Kennedy Agyapong blasts STC for trying to takeover VIP terminal

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has described as unfortunate decision by State Transport Corporation (STC) to compete with private VIP bus transport service, over a piece of land at the heart of the city.

He believes officials of STC has no case because they did nothing when the transport sector was collapsing.

The Assin Central MP questioned where officials of the STC were when VIP was transforming the hitherto neglected place as a loading bay for their passengers in time past to its present state.

Instead of competing with each other, Mr Agyapong advised the State Owned Transport to concentrate on securing a land to work.

“Seriously, I don’t support STC. Their competition is just unhealthy and so I won’t encourage that. Why you (STC) should sit down unconcerned for so many years and allow VIP to buy a piece of land and then you fight them” he stated.

The STC bus services and private bus company, VIP clashed Monday following a heated disagreement over the land.

The meeting will afford the factions the opportunity to state their claim to the land to the Regional security capos after the police stepped in to stop the fracas.

The clashes started at the Asafo bus terminal where some workers of the VIP Transport Group prevented drivers of STC from using an area close to their terminal.

They also prevented an STC bus filled with passengers from taking off.

But Kennedy Agyapong on Adom TVs morning show “Badwam” Tuesday advised the STC bus services also go look for a place and develop it rather than trying to rival with VIP in a deliberate attempt to take over their terminal they have struggled to build from scratch over the years.

According to him, officials of VIP must provide the requisite documents including lease to prove they are the legitimate occupants of the place in order to ward off the state operator

“Work and secure a place for yourself. I think STC has co case. I won’t support it because it’s a government transport. What they are doing is bad and unhealthy. Yes we need competition but not on someone’s land” he cried.

Click on attached audio for more

