All set for National Cyber Security Week

All is set for the National Cyber Security Week slated for 23rd to 27th October 2017.

The date for the celebration is strategically selected to coincide the global Cyber Security Awareness month, which is being celebrated throughout October.

The week, themed “Securing Ghana’s Digital Journey” is being organized by the Ministry of Communications (MoC) under the distinguished patronage of the President Nana Akufo-Addo.

It is designed to bring together stakeholders from all walks of life to create awareness of cyber security and how to protect systems and citizens from cyber attacks as the country undertakes a vigorous digital agenda under the mantra “it’s digi-time in Ghana”.

A statement from the MOC said the week will feature a programme of activities including thought leadership sessions, panel discussions, lectures, demonstrations, exhibitions and training sessions.

It quoted the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as saying “as we scale up our digitisation efforts and increasingly embrace technological advancements, it is vital to improve our cyber preparedness and security and adopt a multi-stakeholder approach to achieve cyber wellness.”

She added that the Cyber Security Week offers an excellent opportunity for information sharing and engagement and is a key component in building an effective and robust cyber security ecosystem in Ghana.

As a first step, the government has established the National Cyber Security Secretariat (NCSS) within the MOC this year to develop strategies to protect the country’s critical national information infrastructure, systems, networks and data from cyber attacks.

During the week, Cyber Security vendors and service providers will showcase their services as part of an exhibition at the Accra International Conference Centre throughout the week and related events will also take place at the Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT.

National Cyber Security Week is expected to bring cybersecurity experts and stakeholders, both local and international, together towards securing Ghana’s digital journey.

Key issues to be discussed include Cyber Security Governance, Child Online Protection, Cyber Hygiene and Awareness, Cyber Security Solutions and Capacity Building.

“It will contribute knowledge sharing on cybersecurity best practices, from governance to basic cybersecurity tips,” the statement said.

Participants would include the Ministry of Communications, the National Cyber Security Secretariat, the Ministry of National Security, Africa Union Commission, ECOWAS Secretariat, UNDP, Council of Europe (GLACY + Project), the United States Government (Security Governance Initiative), National Communications Authority, Data Protection Commission, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, ISACA Ghana, J Initiative and Innovare.

Those expected to attend include government agencies and departments, Business Managers, SME’s, the private sector, civil society organisations, critical infrastructure owners and operators, information security professionals, ethical hackers and cybersecurity professionals, schools and universities, the general public.

Indeed, the MOC is encouraging all to attend the events during the week, which will have different themes and focus based activities.

To further encourage public participation, the MOC has created dedicated Twitter, Facebook and Instagram handled under the name of GHCybersecurity and is inviting the general public to join in the national conversation by following them on those social media pages.