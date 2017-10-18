Afia Schwarzenegger counsels her fans on how to stay strong

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Afia Schwarzenegger is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s most popular personalities.

She recently took the media landscape by storm when news of marital issues with Lawrence Abrokwah came to public knowledge.

Moving on from that nightmare, she has succeeded in rebranding herself and has been regularly communicating with her fans on various platforms.

The latest news from her was an alleged attempt by some persons to manipulate her court case.

She filed a lawsuit against g=her former husband, on the charges of intrusion of privacy, as well as threat of death.

In a powerful message from her today, she has advised all her followers to be proud of their scars.

The scars, she continues, are the pieces of evidence that prove that they did not just encounter challenges, but they overcame them as well.

“Stop hiding your scars and your wounds…..they are your trophies to show that you went thru all that and still survived…”, she stated.