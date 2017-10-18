AFCON 2017: Ghana were dangerous in the second half – Egypt Coach

Héctor Cúper, Egypt national team coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508295632_521_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has hailed Ghana’s display in the second half in their 1-0 win in the final game in Group D on Wednesday night at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

The Pharoahs took the lead in the 10th minute thanks to Mohammed Salah’s brilliant free-kick, Ghana came into the second half strongly but the West African giants were denied the equalizer by 44 year-old goalie Essam El Hadary.

The win helped Egypt to top the Group and they will face Group C runners-up Morocco on Sunday, while Ghana slug it out with DR Congo.

“We always think of winning whatever game we are going into. I wished to play a better game especially in the second half, but we were facing a very strong team in Ghana. They were very dangerous especially in the second half, “ Cuper said after the game.

He continued: “Ahmed Fathy played as a left back because it was a tough game and we needed his experience.

“We will start immediately preparing for the quarter final game against Morocco.

“Our ambition is very high and we are happy to win such a tough game. Our next game is even more difficult but I promise our supporters back home that we will fight till the last second.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments