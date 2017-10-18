Actress Efia Odo shows off twerking skills on social media

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017
Source: Joshua Atta-Mafu
2017-10-18
Ghana actress Efia Odo has done it again by displaying her crazy side when she shared a video on her Instagram account.
The young and no-bra actress in the video showed her twerking skills as she captioned the video “Surround yourself with your type of craziness…. @beyonce now the world knows I taught you.”
She became famous after the premiere of TV Series “Heels and Sneakers” – and her bra-less photos she shares on social media.
Checkout the video below