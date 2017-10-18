Actress Efia Odo shows off twerking skills on social media

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: Joshua Atta-Mafu

2017-10-18

Efia Odo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508359580_142_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana actress Efia Odo has done it again by displaying her crazy side when she shared a video on her Instagram account.

The young and no-bra actress in the video showed her twerking skills as she captioned the video “Surround yourself with your type of craziness…. @beyonce now the world knows I taught you.”

She became famous after the premiere of TV Series “Heels and Sneakers” – and her bra-less photos she shares on social media.

Checkout the video below