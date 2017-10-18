Actress Efia Odo shakes her ‘assets’ in front of a coconut seller

Efia Odo with a coconut seller <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508294057_922_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

UK-based Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo has shared with her fans another life moment with her experience back home in Ghana.

The actress who is visiting her homeland is sharing updates with her fans in the diaspora as she keeps sharing photos and videos of some exciting moments home.

On Tuesday, Efia was spotted by Yen.com.gh on her Instagram page enjoying herself with a coconut seller somewhere in Accra.

The actress in a short video was seen dancing in front of a Coconut Seller to the latest hiplife tune by Ghanaian young artiste, Kidi.

Efia who appears to be excited back home captioned her post “He [Coconut Seller] didn’t have 30billion to give me but he had coconuts and who can say no to sweet fresh coconuts”.

The exciting video has gained huge response on her Instagram page.

