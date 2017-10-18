ACP Danquah is competent – Ex-CID boss

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-18

Former CID Boss, COP Bright Oduro <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508333010_66_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The outgoing Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Bright Oduro, has said his deputy, ACP Tiwaa Addo Danquah, is competent enough to replace him.

According to COP Oduro, Ms Addo Danquah is “hardworking, very supportive and can hold the fort”.

ACP Addo Danquah has been promoted to act as the Director General of the CID, replacing COP Oduro who was asked to proceed on leave on Friday, October 13, 2017 after Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, accused him of protecting and shielding criminals and land guards at Miotso in Greater Accra; allegations he has denied.

But her promotion has been met with several dissenting views from different quarters in the country. For instance, Governance Watch, a civil society group, has cast doubt over her credibility.

According to Governance Watch, she is yet to clear her name in the alleged A Plus doctored tape saga, hence, she cannot act as CID boss.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yesom show on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday, October 18, COP Odoru said, among other things that: “We had a wonderful working relationship. I have known her for a long time since she joined the Ghana Police Service as a constable, by then I was an officer.

“She is very supportive, very hardworking. I must confessed, she is very straight forward just like me. We worked well, we moved on well and so we have no issues between us. We never had any fracas.

“I strongly believe she can do the work, she is now acting, probably she will be confirmed, she can hold the fort.”