2017 edition of APPMC launched; comes off December 8 at AICC

2017-10-18

The 2017 edition of the annual Actors, Presenters, Professionals and Musicians for Christ (APPMC) event has been launched today, October 18 at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.

The event is slated on the 8th of December 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra with the aim of using celebrities to win souls for Christ.

Speaking at the launch of the event, ace Ghanaian actor and founder of Timothy Bentum Ministries; Timothy Bentum said APPMC is being organised annually to erode the negative perception people have about them by using their fame and influence to evangelise and win souls for Christ.

“There is a wrong perception that all individuals in the spotlight indulge in one vice or the other and don’t have a Jesus factor. It’s against this background that Actors, Presenters, Professionals and Musicians for Christ (APPMC) was born to erode that perception and also to use our fame and influence to evangelize and win souls for Christ,” he said.

As part of this year’s activities, there will be free health screening and a designated area for kids filled with bouncy castles, swings and face painting to make the event complete for the whole family.

Some of the speakers and musicians to grace the occasion on that day are Majid Michel, Pascal Amanfo, Timothy Bentum, Jeremie Van Garshong, Martha Ankomah, Eugene Zuta, Joe Mettle, Cecy Twum, Abena Ruthy, Akese Brempong and many others.