‘You for come visit me for Flagstaff House’ – Nana Addo tells Shatta Wale

President Akufo-Addo has sent a birthday wish to self-acclaimed dancehall artist Shatta Wale on his birthday.

The president tweeted at the artist inviting him to visit the flagstaff house.

“Happy birthday @shattawalegh! You for come visit me for Flagstaff house”.

This was Nana Addo’s response to an earlier tweet sent by Shatta Wale.

“Your excellency tuesday is my birthday …what are you giving [email protected]NAkufoAddo’.

The president’s response appears to have generated a lot of talk on social media.

