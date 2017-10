Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo



Young Ghanaian Actress Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo continues to treat her Instagram followers with adorable photos of herself.

The actress shared photos where she is seen wearing a white long sleeve and trouser, with yellow flower designs in the trouser, and a black sun-glasses to go with the outfit.

The actress became famous as a result of popular TV Series, “YOLO” where she fell in love with Cyril.

قالب وردپرس

Comments