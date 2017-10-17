We don’t just release songs – VVIP

Music of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-10-17

Music duo VVIP <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508239371_636_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Legendary and award-winning music trio, VVIP, has revealed that they [VVIP] just don’t release songs but have about 900 songs.

With their already premiered music video dubbed: “Koliko” to wit ‘cartoon,’ the reigning Best Music Group [VVIP] at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards UK were proud of their work so far.

In an interview with Accra-based radio station, Okay FM in Accra, as part of their media tour to promote their latest single, the trio said, “we just don’t release songs, we’ve about 900 songs.”

When asked by the host why they agreed before releasing their hit-songs, Reggie Rockstone, a member of the music trio, said: “we have the understanding and that’s the secret of the group.”

He added: “it’s our wish that our fans know how we debate on what song to be released for consumption… it’s like a reality show.”

2016 Best Group at All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has also signed another wonder kid Miyaki on their label Vision Music Group [VMG].

The music trio include Reggie Rockstone, Prodigal and Zeal. The group was formed in 2013.