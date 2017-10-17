Villagers in Ghana are making life unbearable – Moesha

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017
Source: mynewsgh.com
Actress and social media star, Moesha has said Ghana is lagging behind because the villagers in the system are too many.
She used this description for Ghanaians because of a controversy surrounding a photo she posted online that revealed some parts of her private part.
Moesha who was speaking to celebrity blogger, Zionfelix said: “Nothing was showing, Ghanaians are just villagers”.
She indicated that “I am thick and fleshy, but what they see in the picture is not my p**sy, it’s just my side thigh”.