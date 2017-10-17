Villagers in Ghana are making life unbearable – Moesha

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-17

Moesha Boudong NewActress Moesha Boudong

Actress and social media star, Moesha has said Ghana is lagging behind because the villagers in the system are too many.

She used this description for Ghanaians because of a controversy surrounding a photo she posted online that revealed some parts of her private part.

Moesha who was speaking to celebrity blogger, Zionfelix said: “Nothing was showing, Ghanaians are just villagers”.

She indicated that “I am thick and fleshy, but what they see in the picture is not my p**sy, it’s just my side thigh”.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR