U-17 World Cup: We’ll bring the cup home – Paa Kwesi Fabin assures

2017-10-17

Paa Kwesi Fabin, Head coach of the Black Starlets

Head coach of the Black Starlets, Paa Kwesi Fabin has reiterated his side’s desire and commitment to meet the expectations of Ghanaians by winning the 2017 FIFA under-17 World Cup.

The Starlets have been impressive so far, winning two and losing one of their three group matches and the experienced gaffer is confident his side will bring honour and glory to Ghana.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the Starlets game against Niger on Wednesday, coach Fabin highlighted the importance of topping the group and also re-affirmed his desire to win Ghana its third World trophy.

“Beating India was a nice experience for us because when you go to a tournament you top your group it gives you a great feeling and I believe it will give us the needed impetus in our subsequent games. Expectations are high in Ghana and its normal because Ghanaians love their football. We know Ghanaians want us to win the trophy and we are working towards taking the cup to Ghana”.

On the game against Niger, coach Fabin expressed that his ‘boys’ are preparing seriously for the game and assured Ghanaians of victory. “We are preparing fervently for the game. Every team here is a tough opponent so we ready to face them. I have watched some of their matches and they have improved tremendously so I’m expecting a tough game but I know we will qualify.

Ghana has won the FIFA under-17 World Cup twice in 1991 and 1995.