U-17 World Cup: Ghana coach upbeat ahead of Niger clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-17

Black Starlets head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508241633_846_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Starlets head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says his team will progress to the quarter-final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the expense of Niger.

Ghana and Niger will lock horns on Wednesday in the last 16 stage of the tournament, a repeat of this year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final which the Black Starlets won on penalties.

According to the tactician, the Nigeriens have improved since the last meeting in Gabon, but he is supremely confident of achieving another victory.

“The reception in Mumbai was good, it was overwhelming because by the time we got here the people were here waiting for us,” Fabin told the Press.

“Niger are a very determined side and looking at the matches they played in the group stage, it was an improved game as compared to their performance in the Afcon U-17 in Gabon.”

“It won’t be an easy game on Wednesday at all for both sides but we have prepared well to advance to the next stage. We are ready for the battle, we have prepared the boys psychologically and moreover, this is a knock out stage so we are approaching the game with winning mentality.

“In an association football anything at all can happen but I believe we will beat Niger on Wednesday. In Gabon, we wasted chances against them before winning on penalties but I hope we will win in regulation time this time.

Nobody should underestimate the Nigeriens, it will be a difficult game but hopefully, we shall win.”

Despite losing to the USA, Ghana finished first in group A with six points while Niger qualified as one of the best third-placed teams.



The match is scheduled to kickoff at exactly 2:30 pm.