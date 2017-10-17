U-17 World Cup: 45 supporters from Ghana to arrive in India today

45 supporters from Ghana are set to arrive in India today <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508239831_570_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Forty-five (45) supporters from the Coalition of Ghana Supporters Union will arrive in Mumbai later today (Tuesday), to cheer the Black Starlets on in their round of 16 fixture against West Africa neighbours Niger.

Ghana will play Niger at the Dr DY Patil Stadium tomorrow. The arrival of the supporters to India is been funded by corporate bodies and benevolent individuals.

As earlier reported by Finder Sports, the government of Ghana is facilitating the airlifting of 300 supporters to India to support the Black Starlets, and this will be the first batch of the 300.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports led by the Director-General Robert Sarfo Mensah are already in Mumbai to ensure the safety and welfare of the supporters who will be arriving today.



Hotels around Mumbai at a cost $37 per night have been booked for the 45 supporters who will be arriving today in Mumbai, India.

Ghana is likely to get additional support from host nation India as most of the people have been impressed with the performance of the Black Starlets especially in the final group game against India.

The next batch of supporters will arrive later if Ghana is able to progress to the quarter-finals which will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

