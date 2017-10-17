U-17 World Cup 2017: Mali eases into quarter-finals

Mali cruised to a 5-1 victory over Iraq <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508272231_642_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mali cruised to a 5-1 victory over Iraq in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017. With the win, the Chile 2015 runners-up will meet African opposition in the form of either Ghana or Niger in the quarter-finals in Guwahati on Saturday.

It was Les Aiglonnets that dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead through Hadji Drame on 25 minutes. Good work by Salam Jiddou on the left allowed the unmarked Drame to score the 2,000th goal in tournament history.

The Malians then doubled their advantage shortly after the half-hour mark, as Lassana N’Diaye made it four goals in as many matches when he headed home Djemoussa Traore’s cross at the near post.

The West Africans scored an emphatic third goal through Fode Konate in the second half. His powerful first-time strike from wide on the right flew past Iraq goalkeeper Ali Ibadi and into the roof of the net.

The Asians would get a consolation through Ali Kareem before Mali added two late goals through Seme Camara and a second strike from N’Diaye to seal a comfortable win in Goa.

قالب وردپرس

Comments