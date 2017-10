play videoRichmond Boakye-Yiadom has scored 31 goals for club and country



Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has been in top this year by scoring 31 goals for club and country.

He remains one of the sought-after players in Europe having been linked with English champions Chelsea.

Last Sunday, he scored the opening goal as his Serbian giants beat Ma?va Šabac 4-0 on Saturday in the top-flight.

Boakye is on four league goals so far as Red Star Belgrade lead the pack.

