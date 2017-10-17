Starr Woman Project will go global – Anita Erskine

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-17

Anita said the Project will explore beyond the borders of Ghana. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508264875_143_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The face of the Starr Woman Project, Anita Erskine, has disclosed that the Project will no longer be limited to Ghana but will go global in the coming years.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the Starr Woman Project which came off on Saturday, October 14, 2017, at the Best Western Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi, Anita said the Project will explore beyond the borders of Ghana.

“We are going across the continent of Africa, we are taking one country at a time when, the Starr woman started last year with my colleague Naa Ashorkor it was only based in Accra, in 2017 we expanded to Kumasi, now Takoradi. God willing next year we take it even broader and still have Tamale and other areas to go, we have so many formulas to try and then we will take it outside the borders of Ghana and expand to other countries”.

After a successful event at the Law Faculty at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi and Accra, participants in the Oil City were treated to interesting topics on ‘Becoming a Brand’, ‘Windows of Opportunity’, ‘Financial Independence’ and reading the fine prints by Speakers including the boss lady Anita Erskine, Cluster head of commercial banking, Access Bank, Stella Adu and Lady Queen Blanskon, CEO of Cake is Art and Lady Eileen Erskine Head of Chambers at Cann Quashie and Co.

Some participants who shared their experience after the event said: “It’s a good project and I enjoyed the topic on financial independence and how to save and manage your finances whether you are employed or unemployed you can survive and manage your finances without overspending or wasting money”.