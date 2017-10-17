Sports Ministry airlifts Ghanaians to India

Ministry of Youth and Sports has airlifted fans to India to support the Black Starlets <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508259628_169_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has airlifted fans to India to support the junior national team, the Black Starlets, Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Sports Minister, has said.

Following the recommendations by the presidential inquiry into Ghana’s participation at the 2014 world cup in Brazil, the Isaac Asiamah-led MoYS has had to call on corporate Ghana for financial aid to fly fans to support the team. 44 supporters reportedly left the shores of Ghana on Monday evening to offer support to the Black Starlets who will be playing against Niger in a round 16 clash at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mr Hadzide, in an interview with Class Sports, said: “In our thinking, this is a crucial stage as most of the floating supporters [those who watch matches for the love of the game] might have left India as well after their nations exited the group stage of the tourney.”

He added: “Some time in the past, we were considering sending fans to India and help support the team to victory. The team has done well and as a result, it has coincided with the Ministry securing assistance [from corporate Ghana] to fly supporters to India.”

