Some gospel musicians lack respect, humility – Cynthia of Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-17

Cynthia Appiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508261244_767_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Cynthia Appiadu, a member of veteran gospel trio; Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has asserted that some of the current crop of gospel musicians, lack respect.

The veteran musician made the remark in an interview with Franky 5 on “This is Gospel” on Hitz FM Sunday.

A member of the successful group, also made up of Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah, Cynthia Appiadu also believes that humility is a key step to becoming successful as a gospel musician.

“One thing I can boldly say is that in the first place, if you want to be a gospel musician, you have to be a Christian because you’re there as an example for people. We’re not angels, but we are all trying to be perfect,” she stated.

“Sometimes, people with gift will just stand up and say because I have this gift, I want to sing without wanting to submit themselves under authority…If you are humble and determined that you will do this work for Christ, then I can assure you that the lord will take you far as He has with Daughters of Glorious Jesus,” she added.

The celebrated gospel group has for many years treated Ghanaians to a number of great gospel hits such as ‘Mebo Wo Din Daa’, ‘Edin No’ and ‘Asomdwoe Hene’.



Cynthia Appiadu attributed their success to humility and respect for their predecessors and spiritual leaders.

“For over thirty years we’ve been with the man who helped groomed us into who we are today and we are still humble under his authority. That loyalty, that faithfulness is one of the secrets.

She added: “When we came, there were some older gospel musicians. Somebody like Rev. Yawson, the late Rev Kusi Berko, Michael Osei Bonsu, they all know us and we were very young but we were always humble and go to them to ask how they do their stuff and we still give them respect.

“Some of them [current gospel musicians], don’t have respect. Some are good. When they meet you, they’ll ask you one or two questions and you can see they want to learn something but others are filled with pride and think they know,” she concluded.